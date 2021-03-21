Titan Coin Market Cap Achieves $1.74 Million (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $237.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

