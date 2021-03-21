Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.04% of Tompkins Financial worth $10,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 222.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $86.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.74. Tompkins Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $53.32 and a twelve month high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

