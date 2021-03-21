TON Token Price Up 23.4% Over Last 7 Days (TON)

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. TON Token has a market capitalization of $741,488.12 and approximately $15,283.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TON Token has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. One TON Token token can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.60 or 0.00463485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00063456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.00139184 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00055410 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.82 or 0.00710973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00073754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000478 BTC.

TON Token Token Profile

TON Token was first traded on May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 tokens. TON Token’s official website is toncommunity.org . TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon

