TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $739.47 Million

Analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to announce $739.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $771.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $721.70 million. TopBuild posted sales of $653.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLD. Zacks Investment Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

BLD stock opened at $204.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $59.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,998,000 after acquiring an additional 545,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $68,665,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $62,477,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in TopBuild by 382.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 303,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,934,000 after purchasing an additional 240,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $34,129,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

