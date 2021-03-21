Total Se Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:TOT)

Total Se (NYSE:TOT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.567 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, April 19th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Total has raised its dividend payment by 35.8% over the last three years. Total has a payout ratio of 88.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Total to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.9%.

TOT opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.91. Total has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Total will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TOT. Cowen downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

