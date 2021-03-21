Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Acquires C$121,138.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.23 per share, with a total value of C$121,138.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,788,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$212,932,427.30.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.63 per share, with a total value of C$123,130.50.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.53 per share, with a total value of C$97,668.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.79 per share, with a total value of C$98,973.50.

On Thursday, December 31st, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.30 per share, with a total value of C$43,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.59 per share, with a total value of C$82,948.50.

On Thursday, December 24th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00.

Tourmaline Oil stock traded up C$0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$24.17. 3,412,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,979. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38. The company has a market cap of C$7.17 billion and a PE ratio of 10.65. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a one year low of C$6.73 and a one year high of C$27.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TOU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.27.

Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

