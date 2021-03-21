TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Stake Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,424 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.66% of TowneBank worth $11,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,872,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,399,000 after acquiring an additional 222,188 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,804,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the third quarter worth $2,594,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth $3,365,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in TowneBank by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 110,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 70,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.17. TowneBank has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $32.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.01 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

