Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TCLAF shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Transcontinental from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Transcontinental from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Transcontinental from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Transcontinental from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Transcontinental from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

TCLAF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.45. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.84. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $19.21.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

