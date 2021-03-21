TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.62.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $87.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $102.80.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

In other news, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $1,938,634.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,384 shares of company stock worth $3,403,796 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

