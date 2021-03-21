Treat DAO (TREAT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $200,430.00

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for $2.39 or 0.00004162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $200,430.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.93 or 0.00458862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00063938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.34 or 0.00141415 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00057000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.83 or 0.00698601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00073889 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 938,062 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.