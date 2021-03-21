Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

TPH stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.78. 4,515,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,056. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $22.17.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,620.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 62,139 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 18,966 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 107,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

