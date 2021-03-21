TriumphX (TRIX) Market Capitalization Tops $13.01 Million

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One TriumphX token can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00001838 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 101.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. TriumphX has a total market cap of $13.01 million and approximately $752,951.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.55 or 0.00459475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00064661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.17 or 0.00141518 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00057422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.00 or 0.00711318 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00074562 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

