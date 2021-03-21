trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.18.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRVG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.82. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.64 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that trivago will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 73.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in trivago by 242.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in trivago in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in trivago by 248,659.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 745,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in trivago by 815.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.