TRON Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.78 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0603 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $4.32 billion and approximately $2.78 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000684 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000499 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001305 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

