TrueDeck (TDP) Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last Week

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $258,041.31 and $16,201.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueDeck Token Profile

TDP is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

