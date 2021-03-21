TrueFeedBack Tops 1-Day Volume of $675,160.00 (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 63.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $18.36 million and $675,160.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00051247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00016147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.10 or 0.00642149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00068654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024168 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFB) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 6,357,575,089 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,089 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

