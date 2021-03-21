TrueFi (TRU) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000712 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $58.22 million and $5.43 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.57 or 0.00459987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00064174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.63 or 0.00140333 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00056960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.87 or 0.00704620 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00073206 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 tokens. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

Buying and Selling TrueFi

