Truegame Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,879.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last week, Truegame has traded up 85.4% against the US dollar. Truegame has a market capitalization of $167,385.35 and approximately $6,879.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00051667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.79 or 0.00648301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00068890 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00024226 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a token. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

