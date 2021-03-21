TrustSwap Reaches Market Cap of $212.93 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One TrustSwap token can now be bought for about $2.62 or 0.00004625 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a market cap of $212.93 million and $4.79 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.98 or 0.00461888 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00063541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.00 or 0.00139285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00055301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.02 or 0.00712325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00073704 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000477 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,164,698 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

