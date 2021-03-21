Trv Gp II LLC Sells 1,030,000 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Trv Gp II LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,200,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030,000 shares during the quarter. Jounce Therapeutics comprises approximately 44.9% of Trv Gp II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Trv Gp II LLC owned approximately 23.09% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $64,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 336,420 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,065 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $78,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,798.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 10,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $68,837.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,784.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,399. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,060. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.50. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

