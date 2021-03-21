TTC Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One TTC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, BitForex and Upbit. In the last seven days, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. TTC has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00051247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00016147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.10 or 0.00642149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00068654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024168 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX, BitForex and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

