TurtleNetwork Price Hits $0.0093 on Exchanges (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $818,091.39 and approximately $14.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

