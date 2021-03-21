Tweedy Browne Co LLC Cuts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

Shares of PSX opened at $82.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.72. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $41.41 and a 12-month high of $90.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

