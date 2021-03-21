Tweedy Browne Co LLC Grows Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 789.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,115 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises approximately 1.1% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $34,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,110 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Unilever by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351,317 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Unilever by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,678 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,905,000.

UL stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.05. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

