Tweedy Browne Co LLC Has $219.86 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,913,172 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 446,368 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 6.8% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned 0.12% of Cisco Systems worth $219,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,794 shares of company stock worth $1,111,433 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.98 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $206.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.