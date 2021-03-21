Tweedy Browne Co LLC Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,759 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 246,409 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.0% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $32,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.70. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $66.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

