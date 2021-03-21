Tweedy Browne Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,915 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.3% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $42,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce & Co. Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 328,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 231,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,773,000 after purchasing an additional 37,163 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $103.42 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $182.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

