Tweedy Browne Co LLC Sells 6,828 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,796 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 1.1% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $35,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.45.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $140.71 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $68.12 and a 12 month high of $151.46. The stock has a market cap of $113.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.93.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

