Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $399.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TYL. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,951,000 after acquiring an additional 31,940 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,743,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,294,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,927,000 after buying an additional 528,975 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,003,000 after buying an additional 41,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $420.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $438.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.81. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $257.80 and a 52 week high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

