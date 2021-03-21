Typerium (TYPE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $262.00

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Typerium has traded 68.4% higher against the dollar. One Typerium token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Typerium has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $262.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00051149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00015956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.04 or 0.00641912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00068736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00024165 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Typerium Profile

Typerium (TYPE) is a token. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 tokens. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io . Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Typerium Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

