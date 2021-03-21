U Network (UUU) Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. U Network has a market capitalization of $9.79 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, U Network has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One U Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000059 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for U Network is u.network

U Network Token Trading

