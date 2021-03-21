U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 448,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of U.S. Bancorp worth $828,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. YCG LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 54,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

NYSE USB traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.21. The company had a trading volume of 28,076,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,107,778. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.03. The firm has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

