U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) versus HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Financial Comparison

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) and HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPoint Resources has a beta of 4.5, suggesting that its share price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares U.S. Energy and HighPoint Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -197.82% -43.86% -26.93% HighPoint Resources -367.56% 3.05% 0.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for U.S. Energy and HighPoint Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A HighPoint Resources 1 2 0 0 1.67

HighPoint Resources has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 718.18%. Given HighPoint Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HighPoint Resources is more favorable than U.S. Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Energy and HighPoint Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $6.57 million 3.09 -$550,000.00 N/A N/A HighPoint Resources $452.66 million 0.05 -$134.83 million ($10.00) -0.55

U.S. Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HighPoint Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of U.S. Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 48.0% of U.S. Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of HighPoint Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties primarily in North Dakota and South Texas. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming. HighPoint Resources Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.