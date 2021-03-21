Ubex (UBEX) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 76.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Ubex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a market capitalization of $9.83 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ubex has traded 977.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009869 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $212.05 or 0.00369931 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000534 BTC.

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

