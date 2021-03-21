Ubiq (UBQ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $51,104.00

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $16.67 million and approximately $51,104.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000675 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,957.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,803.35 or 0.03111492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.32 or 0.00342175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.10 or 0.00912904 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.40 or 0.00407878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.56 or 0.00351218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.71 or 0.00258306 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00021063 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

