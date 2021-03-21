UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $305.23 Million

Analysts expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to announce $305.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $301.90 million and the highest is $310.00 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $272.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UMB Financial.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

UMBF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Shares of UMBF opened at $96.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.38. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP Kevin M. Macke sold 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $98,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $517,154.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,024.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,219 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,706 in the last three months. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 46,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.