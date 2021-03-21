Unibright 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.32 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. Unibright has a market cap of $172.99 million and $4.32 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00002008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00051504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00015718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.02 or 0.00646142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00068816 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00024271 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Unibright

UBT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

