UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

UNCFF has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of UniCredit stock remained flat at $$11.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. 66 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.42. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

