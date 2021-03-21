Unido EP Hits Market Capitalization of $20.46 Million (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 23% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Unido EP has a market cap of $20.46 million and $679,256.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $264.36 or 0.00460906 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00063955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00139009 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00056341 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.23 or 0.00706520 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00073841 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,655,587 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

