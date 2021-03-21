Unido EP (UDO) Price Up 23.8% This Week

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 23% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001508 BTC on exchanges. Unido EP has a market cap of $20.46 million and approximately $679,256.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unido EP has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $264.36 or 0.00460906 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00063955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00139009 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00056341 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.23 or 0.00706520 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00073841 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,655,587 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

