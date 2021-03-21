UniLend 1-Day Volume Hits $7.63 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One UniLend token can now be bought for $2.81 or 0.00004887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UniLend has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. UniLend has a total market cap of $41.24 million and approximately $7.63 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00050973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00016700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.89 or 0.00641936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00068687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00024261 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

UniLend Token Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,684,300 tokens. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

