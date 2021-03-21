UniMex Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.60 Million (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One UniMex Network token can now be purchased for about $2.04 or 0.00003627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UniMex Network has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $11.60 million and $811,009.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.33 or 0.00463866 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00064639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.38 or 0.00145002 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00057647 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.34 or 0.00691968 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00074130 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000481 BTC.

UniMex Network Token Profile

UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,699,905 tokens.

UniMex Network Token Trading

