United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021


Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.34. United Rentals posted earnings per share of $3.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year earnings of $18.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.41 to $20.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $20.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.56 to $23.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on URI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.21.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.00. 970,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $330.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

