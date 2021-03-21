Unitrade 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.14 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. Unitrade has a total market cap of $25.45 million and approximately $7.14 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unitrade has traded 171.2% higher against the dollar. One Unitrade token can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001557 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00050670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00016904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.40 or 0.00644009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00068754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00023616 BTC.

About Unitrade

TRADE is a token. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,420,622 tokens.

Buying and Selling Unitrade

