Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Universal Display worth $17,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 5.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $229.65 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.33 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.13.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

