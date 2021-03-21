UnlimitedIP Market Capitalization Tops $15.89 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $15.89 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 109.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00050814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00017212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.02 or 0.00640447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00068754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00024013 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UIP is a token. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,332,878,350 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

