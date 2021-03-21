Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will report sales of $108.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.20 million and the highest is $109.00 million. Upwork posted sales of $83.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year sales of $467.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $465.14 million to $468.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $573.31 million, with estimates ranging from $558.10 million to $595.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPWK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

UPWK stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Upwork has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -181.88 and a beta of 2.15.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $11,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,642,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,456 shares of company stock worth $11,795,229. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Upwork by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Upwork by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Upwork by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Upwork by 15.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

