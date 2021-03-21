Urus 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $180,375.00 (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Urus has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Urus coin can currently be bought for about $13.74 or 0.00023960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Urus has a market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $180,375.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Urus alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.58 or 0.00459774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00064421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.13 or 0.00141516 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00057373 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.44 or 0.00703751 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00074536 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Urus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Urus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.