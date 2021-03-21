USD Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.92 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. USD Coin has a total market cap of $9.92 billion and approximately $1.30 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,792.61 or 0.03096257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020683 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About USD Coin

USDC is a token. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 10,142,384,069 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,904,481,533 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.