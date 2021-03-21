USDJ Market Capitalization Achieves $15.56 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. USDJ has a total market cap of $15.56 million and approximately $59.18 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One USDJ token can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00001817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.37 or 0.00460088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00064651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00141317 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00057922 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.34 or 0.00711435 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00073985 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

USDJ Token Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

